Overview of Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD

Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Newbury works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.