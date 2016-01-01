Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD
Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Newbury works at
Dr. Newbury's Office Locations
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-1735
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Anderson Campus2200 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 526-1735Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anastassia Newbury, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942557673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newbury has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newbury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.