Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD

Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.

Dr. Benjamin works at Williston Park Eye Association in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anat Benjamin MD PC
    Anat Benjamin MD PC
1603 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 747-4011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2019
    Aug 06, 2019
Let me tell you how wonderful Dr Bengermin is. Not only is she a absolute saint but she has such a good bedside manner I have been going to her for many years for a rare Eye condition and she has gone above and beyond to make sure that I'm been OK no matter where I am in the world. Not to mention she is super awesome and so smart and nice yeah. She is definitely one of the good ones I recommend her any day of the week she will forever be the best doctor You will ever have. She even treated me for free even when I didn't have insurance. I love ?? ya Dr Benjamin
Danielle — Aug 06, 2019
    Danielle — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD

    Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1750371977
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    SUNY Health Science Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Ophthalmology
