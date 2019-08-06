Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD
Dr. Anat Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Anat Benjamin MD PC1603 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 747-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Let me tell you how wonderful Dr Bengermin is. Not only is she a absolute saint but she has such a good bedside manner I have been going to her for many years for a rare Eye condition and she has gone above and beyond to make sure that I'm been OK no matter where I am in the world. Not to mention she is super awesome and so smart and nice yeah. She is definitely one of the good ones I recommend her any day of the week she will forever be the best doctor You will ever have. She even treated me for free even when I didn’t have insurance. I love ?? ya Dr Benjamin
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1750371977
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
