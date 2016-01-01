Dr. Anat Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anat Feingold, MD
Overview of Dr. Anat Feingold, MD
Dr. Anat Feingold, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Feingold works at
Dr. Feingold's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Anat Feingold, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
