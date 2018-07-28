Overview of Dr. Anat Zelmanovich, MD

Dr. Anat Zelmanovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY.



Dr. Zelmanovich works at TJH Medical Services in South Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.