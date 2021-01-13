Dr. Anatole Trakhtenbroit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trakhtenbroit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatole Trakhtenbroit, MD
Dr. Anatole Trakhtenbroit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400
Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-8000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So sad that Dr T has retired. He was absolutely fantastic.
About Dr. Anatole Trakhtenbroit, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
