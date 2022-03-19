Dr. Anatoli Karas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anatoli Karas, MD
Overview of Dr. Anatoli Karas, MD
Dr. Anatoli Karas, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karas' Office Locations
- 1 1600 7th Ave S Dept Ent, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 638-9100
Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very good at explaining what she was doing. She walked me through all the steps of the consultation which made me feel very comfortable
About Dr. Anatoli Karas, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English, Greek
