Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD
Overview
Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL.
Dr. Arber works at
Locations
-
1
John W. Kamysz M.d.501 N Riverside Dr Ste 213, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 625-9500
-
2
Vista Medical Center East1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 360-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been seeing Dr Arber for 2 yrs. And have read some of the reveiws and a bit aggitated with some. Just cant believe its the same Dr ive seen He is a very busy Dr. And just like most of us humans have good days and bad days. He is a caring Dr. Just honestly think his work load is overloaded. I had a appt on Monday July 26th 2021. And I must say. The way the appt were spaced he was able to spend the quality time with me and go over every little detail. So to whomever that has had a bad O V with him please give him another try. Dont get me wrong Ive had a few appts with him that I felt neglected but never gave up. So thank u Dr Arber. For ur time and diagnosis. And plan of treatment. See you soon
About Dr. Anatoly Arber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1205824836
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
