Overview of Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD

Dr. Anatoly Bulkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bulkin works at San Diego Vascular Center in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.