See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD

Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Meerovich works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Harveen Singh, MD
Dr. Harveen Singh, MD
4.0 (37)
View Profile
Dr. David Kamlet, MD
Dr. David Kamlet, MD
4.1 (23)
View Profile
Haley Lynn, NP
Haley Lynn, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Meerovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bart A Kummer MD
    111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9700
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 420-2000
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC
    1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-1004
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Meerovich?

Nov 23, 2022
He is caring doctor and always diagnoses correctly and quick response, replying with test resultsif an emergency situation.
Rozaliya Ibragimov — Nov 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meerovich to family and friends

Dr. Meerovich's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Meerovich

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD.

About Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225393531
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meerovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meerovich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meerovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meerovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meerovich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meerovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meerovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anatoly Meerovich, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.