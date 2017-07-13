Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana-Izquierdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pontifica Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra/Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Gables Radiology Associates PA815 NW 57th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 444-5008
Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD1100 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (954) 677-1998
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Cardiologist!
- Nuclear Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720190986
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Pontifica Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra/Faculty of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
