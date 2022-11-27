Dr. Anbar Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anbar Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anbar Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Endocrinology3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 302, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 224-8686Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad is very thorough and knowledgeable. She makes you feel so comfortable and answers all your questions. She has gotten me on the right track with my diabetes. I highly recommend her and her staff. You will not be sorry.
About Dr. Anbar Ahmad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1861703159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks French, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.