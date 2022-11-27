Overview

Dr. Anbar Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at North Atlanta Ear, Nose and Throat Associates in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.