Overview of Dr. Anbukarasi Maran, MD

Dr. Anbukarasi Maran, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Maran works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.