Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD
Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Bucharest Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Dr. Bereanu works at
Dr. Bereanu's Office Locations
Regional Independent Medical Evaluations1460 Livingston Ave Bldg 400 Fl 3, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 246-0900
- 2 401 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-9636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have finally found a neurologist that I can trust!!!!
About Dr. Anca Bereanu, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1821139882
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Bucharest Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bereanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bereanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bereanu speaks French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bereanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bereanu.
