Overview of Dr. Anca Popescu, MD

Dr. Anca Popescu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ De Med si Farm, Carol Davila, Romania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Popescu works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.