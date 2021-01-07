See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Anca Popescu, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Anca Popescu, MD

Dr. Anca Popescu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ De Med si Farm, Carol Davila, Romania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Popescu works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popescu's Office Locations

    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr. Popescu is compassion, caring, listens, always willing to do what is best. Staff follows up, I have no problem with appt.
    — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. Anca Popescu, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • Female
    • 1558459511
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Univ De Med si Farm, Carol Davila, Romania
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anca Popescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popescu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Popescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popescu has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Popescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

