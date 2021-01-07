Dr. Anca Popescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anca Popescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anca Popescu, MD
Dr. Anca Popescu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ De Med si Farm, Carol Davila, Romania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popescu?
Dr. Popescu is compassion, caring, listens, always willing to do what is best. Staff follows up, I have no problem with appt.
About Dr. Anca Popescu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- Female
- 1558459511
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Coney Island Hospital
- Univ De Med si Farm, Carol Davila, Romania
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popescu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popescu speaks Romanian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Popescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.