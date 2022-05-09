See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Anchel Furman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anchel Furman, MD

Dr. Anchel Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Furman works at Steven J. Petit MD A M. C. in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Petit MD A M. C.
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 397-5176
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Wellness Examination
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Histoplasmosis
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 09, 2022
    I do miss going to Dr. Furman. Since our health insurance changed several years ago, there has not been anyone who comes close to Dr. Furman. I am so thankful every day, because without him being so thorough when he saw my husband, which resulted in Dr. Furman ordering a kidney ultrasound to check for kidney stones (just before the insurance change), they noticed a spot on my husband's kidney, which was possible cancer. After another test, it was confirmed that my husband had a cancerous spot on one of his kidneys. Because of this, the new doctor did further testing. His cancer was successfully removed and that was 4 years ago. There are no symptoms with this, so the new doctors would not have done any testing if it were not for Dr. Furman's thoroughness. I owe Dr. Furman for saving my husband's life.
    May 09, 2022
    About Dr. Anchel Furman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104970250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furman works at Steven J. Petit MD A M. C. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Furman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

