Dr. Losavio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andelka Losavio, MD
Dr. Andelka Losavio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine|Washington University, St Louis and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Losavio works at
Dupage Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 300, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care40 S Clay St Ste 130, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology430 Warrenville Rd # 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 717-2600
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
The staff and Dr. Losavio were very accommodating and tentative during my procedure.
- Univ Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Wash U, School of Medicine|Washington University, St Louis
