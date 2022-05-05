Overview

Dr. Andelka Losavio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine|Washington University, St Louis and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Losavio works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL, Naperville, IL, Warrenville, IL and Lisle, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.