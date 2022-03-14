Overview of Dr. Andem Ekpenyong, MD

Dr. Andem Ekpenyong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Ekpenyong works at Rush Primary Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.