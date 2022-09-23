See All Neurosurgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Anders Cohen, DO

Neurosurgery
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anders Cohen, DO

Dr. Anders Cohen, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Cohen works at Gotham Neurosurgery @ Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gotham Neurosurgery @ Brooklyn Hospital
    86 Saint Felix St Fl 10, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 250-8103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Chronic Neck Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2022
    From the moment I stepped into Dr. Cohen's office I felt comfortable and completely certain that he would help fix my neck. The staff at the front desk is beyond helpful and personable. Dr Cohen was very informative and never pushed any procedures, however he informed me of what was going on with me and then gave me options. I eventually opted for the procedure, albeit my nerves and reservations. Now that I am a month out of the surgery I am so thankful for not only Dr. Cohen but his entire staff. I am basically pain free and I know I am on the road to being 100% and getting my life back prior to my injury. Not only is he very skilled but he is very professional and his bedside manner is beyond measure. If you have any neurosurgery needs this guy should be your first stop.
    Danielle M — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Anders Cohen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316967003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massapequa General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anders Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Gotham Neurosurgery @ Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

