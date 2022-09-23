Overview of Dr. Anders Cohen, DO

Dr. Anders Cohen, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Cohen works at Gotham Neurosurgery @ Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.