Dr. Anders Peck, MD
Overview of Dr. Anders Peck, MD
Dr. Anders Peck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck's Office Locations
The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The rheumatologist I usually see, Heather Kramm was unavailable at the time I was suffering some pretty extreme anxiety due to a pretty substantial rash across my face and upper torso. Thankfully, Dr. Peck as the attending physician, responded immediately to my question in the MY CHART portal. He reassured me that what I was experiencing was more likely a result of the new medications I was taking for joint pain rather than an extreme exacerbation of my CREST Syndrome. After communicating with Dr. Peck, I searched the side effects of the 2 medications, and I was really relieved. Having Dr. Peck respond to me off hours when I was completely freaked out by this large rash saved me a weekend full of stress, anxiety and fear.
About Dr. Anders Peck, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811126477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Rheumatology
