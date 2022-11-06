Dr. Andola Mathis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andola Mathis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andola Mathis, MD
Dr. Andola Mathis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Mathis works at
Dr. Mathis' Office Locations
Downtown ObGyn245 Cherry St SE Ste 306, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She's been my doctor for decades. Very knowledgeable and great bedside manners. She's like family. We need more doctors like her.
About Dr. Andola Mathis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathis has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.