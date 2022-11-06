Overview of Dr. Andola Mathis, MD

Dr. Andola Mathis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Mathis works at Trinity Health Medical Group in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.