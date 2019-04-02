Overview of Dr. Andranik Howhannesian, MD

Dr. Andranik Howhannesian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Howhannesian works at Sovereign Medical Group in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.