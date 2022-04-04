See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD

Oncology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD

Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Ladanyi works at Ui Health Hematology and Oncology Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ladanyi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ui Health Hematology and Oncology Clinic
    1801 W Taylor St Ste 1E, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 413-9874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 04, 2022
    It's like they know my life is in their hands. Compassion & concern for my questions. I felt they were very truthful& I really like the team.
    — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD
    About Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467784504
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andras Ladanyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladanyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ladanyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ladanyi works at Ui Health Hematology and Oncology Clinic in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ladanyi’s profile.

    Dr. Ladanyi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladanyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladanyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladanyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladanyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladanyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

