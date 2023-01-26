Dr. Andras Sandor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andras Sandor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andras Sandor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Semmelweis Orvostudomanyi Egyetem (Sote) and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Commonwealth Surgical Associates PC91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 418-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
I had a sleeve gastrectomy in May of 2018 and Dr. Sandor was amazing! Any other surgeon would do surgery in a matter of weeks but Dr.Sandor explained to me that it takes time to prepare your body and mind for a possible life changing operation, if you use the tools he will teach you. I went through a whole year of appointments with all of his team and specialists to make sure I learned how to eat right and be mentally prepared for life after surgery. I was 500lbs and used all the tools I was taught and am now 220lbs happy and healthy and I owe it all to the amazing surgeon Dr. Sandor and his amazing staff !!!
About Dr. Andras Sandor, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center University Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center University Campus
- Semmelweis Orvostudomanyi Egyetem (Sote)
- General Surgery
