Overview

Dr. Andras Sandor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Semmelweis Orvostudomanyi Egyetem (Sote) and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Sandor works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.