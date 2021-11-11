Overview

Dr. Andre Akhondi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akhondi works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.