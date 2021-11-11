Dr. Andre Akhondi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhondi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Akhondi, MD
Dr. Andre Akhondi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care6633 Telephone Rd Ste 212, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-6252MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Akhondi is as good as you could wish for. He is an excellent Doctor and a compassionate person. He LISTENS !
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
