Overview of Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD

Dr. Andre Babajanians, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Shiraz University School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Babajanians works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.