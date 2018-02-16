See All Rheumatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD

Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Barkhuizen works at Portland Rheumatology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkhuizen's Office Locations

    Portland Rheumatology Clinic
    10230 Sw Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219 (503) 244-3162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 16, 2018
    I have been with Dr. Barkhuizen now for several years and recommend to all I know with RA. He is great! Listens, and works with each person to get them where they need to be. works with you regarding your health care. Honest about not knowing something and he's encouraging to help you research what is going on with your body.
    R Branch in Woodburn, OR — Feb 16, 2018
    About Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD

    Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkhuizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkhuizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkhuizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkhuizen works at Portland Rheumatology Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Barkhuizen’s profile.

    Dr. Barkhuizen has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkhuizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkhuizen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkhuizen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkhuizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkhuizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

