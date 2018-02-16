Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkhuizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD
Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Barkhuizen works at
Dr. Barkhuizen's Office Locations
Portland Rheumatology Clinic10230 Sw Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 244-3162
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Barkhuizen now for several years and recommend to all I know with RA. He is great! Listens, and works with each person to get them where they need to be. works with you regarding your health care. Honest about not knowing something and he's encouraging to help you research what is going on with your body.
About Dr. Andre Barkhuizen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982639480
Education & Certifications
- U Cape Town
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- University of the Witwatersrand
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkhuizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkhuizen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkhuizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkhuizen has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkhuizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkhuizen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkhuizen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkhuizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkhuizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.