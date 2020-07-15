Overview

Dr. Andre Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Berger works at Rejuvalife Vitality Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.