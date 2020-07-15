See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Andre Berger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andre Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Berger works at Rejuvalife Vitality Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Office
    9400 Brighton Way Ste 405, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-4494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Aging Face
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
VAP Lipid Testing
Aging Face
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andre Berger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255313524
    Education & Certifications

    • Montreal Genl Hospital McGill University
    Internship
    • Montreal Genl Hosp-McGill U|Montreal Genl Hospital McGill University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Rejuvalife Vitality Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

