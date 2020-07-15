Dr. Andre Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
Beverly Hills Office9400 Brighton Way Ste 405, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 276-4494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient of doctor Berger’s for many years now .. I have been here and felt more comfortable and at ease with the service .. nurses are very comfortable with you, your not judged which is quite welcoming! Doctor Berger is one in many doctors who doesn’t tell you what you need done he listens and you walk away feeling pleased and at ease with what’s to come .. my experience this last trip I can’t see where my lipo holes are no bruising ??it’s like it never happened.. I’m excited and relieved that this one area I dreaded so much is gone .. I will be back for sure ... I’m recommending his services to any one who has doubt about lipo to go hère !! your in and out in an 1hr, non evasive ?? your awake and you walk away like nothing happened ??
About Dr. Andre Berger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1255313524
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Genl Hospital McGill University
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
