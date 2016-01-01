Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andre Broussard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andre Broussard, MD
Dr. Andre Broussard, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Broussard works at
Dr. Broussard's Office Locations
Southern Urology LLC2308 E Main St Ste D, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 408-8676
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andre Broussard, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard works at
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
