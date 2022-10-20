Overview of Dr. Andre Cohen, MD

Dr. Andre Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cohen works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.