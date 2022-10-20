See All Ophthalmologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Andre Cohen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andre Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (186)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andre Cohen, MD

Dr. Andre Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cohen works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main/Kennestone
    895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-8111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Douglasville
    8841 HOSPITAL DR, Douglasville, GA 30134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 577-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (181)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Oct 20, 2022
    What surprised me the most is that I did not realize how bad my color vision was. It’s one thing to not be able to see clearly or need more lighting, but seeing vibrant colors really changed everything for me. The entire process of cataract surgery was smooth and fast. Dr. Cohen really changed the way I see the world and I’m still getting used to not wearing glasses after 60 years. Thank you so much to Dr. Cohen and his team.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andre Cohen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andre Cohen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andre Cohen, MD.

    About Dr. Andre Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679597884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    186 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andre Cohen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.