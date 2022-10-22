Dr. Desire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andre Desire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Desire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Andre P Desire MD PA1631 11th St Unit B, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 687-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best. Love this man.
About Dr. Andre Desire, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568427714
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desire has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Desire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desire.
