Dr. Andre Fabien, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Willoughby, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andre Fabien, MD

Dr. Andre Fabien, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND

Dr. Fabien works at Dr. Phillip W. Wallace, DDS in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fabien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Phillip W. Wallace, DDS
    36001 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 497-0939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andre Fabien, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English
    • 1689758229
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Fabien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabien works at Dr. Phillip W. Wallace, DDS in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fabien’s profile.

    Dr. Fabien has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

