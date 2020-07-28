Dr. Andre Fedida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Fedida, MD
Dr. Andre Fedida, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Newark Counseling Center268 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2580
Jihad Slim MD306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2580
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2580
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc620 Essex St, Harrison, NJ 07029 Directions (973) 877-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have trusted Dr. Fedida with my GI problems since my mid 20s. Im on my Mid 50s. Fast to address all the issues. State of the art office equipment and conveniente locations. Professional Staff.
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fedida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedida speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedida.
