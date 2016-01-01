Overview

Dr. Andre Fernandez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University.



Dr. Fernandez works at Ridge Behavioral Health Systems in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.