Dr. Andre Ghantous, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andre Ghantous, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Saint Raphael
Dr. Ghantous works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group863 N Main Street Ext Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 269-3791
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group220 Main St Ste 2C, Oxford, CT 06478 Directions (203) 264-5911
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment was with Dr. Ghantous.I was seen by Dr. McMahon.I love my doctor and when I go to him I want to see him not his associate.even though, he was nice.please
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Arabic and French
- 1790731354
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Hospital Of St Raphael|Lebanese University Faculty of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ghantous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghantous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghantous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghantous works at
Dr. Ghantous has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghantous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghantous speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghantous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghantous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghantous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghantous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.