Overview of Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD

Dr. Andre Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital



Dr. Gilbert works at Blanchard Valley Urology in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.