Dr. Andre Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Grant, MD
Dr. Andre Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5093Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, wonderful patient care, explains everything.
About Dr. Andre Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881740405
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
