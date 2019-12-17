See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD

Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Harris Sr works at Horizons Women's Healthcare in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris Sr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Office
    2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 228-4942
  2. 2
    Downtown Office
    627 S Edwin C Moses Blvd Ste M, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 228-4942
  3. 3
    Horizons Women's Healthcare - Dayton
    8662 N MAIN ST, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 898-4942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Nationwide
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2019
    Great doctor
    — Dec 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD
    About Dr. Andre Harris Sr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134192644
    Education & Certifications

    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University
