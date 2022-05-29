Dr. Andre Hebra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Hebra, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (239) 360-1310
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-4270
Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 360-1461
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Valerie was very helpful and informative. She seemed to care about the well being of my baby and did all she could to help soothe him and calm him down. She answered all my questions I had and gave me a great understanding of the procedure. I have 3 boys and this is by far our best experience we've had with a circumcision
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children's Hospital Philadelphia|Med University Sc College Of Med
- Med Univ So Carolina
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Critical Care Surgery
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Dr. Hebra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hebra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hebra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hebra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hebra speaks German and Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebra.
