Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Locations
The Center for Quality Pain Care (Quality Pain Care LLC)12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (786) 839-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Pain relief!
About Dr. Andre Hobbs, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033245303
Education & Certifications
- Emory University's Georgia
- Temple University's Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hobbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobbs works at
Dr. Hobbs speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.
