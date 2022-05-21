Overview of Dr. Andre Landau, MD

Dr. Andre Landau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Landau works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.