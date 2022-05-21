Dr. Andre Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Landau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Broward Health Physician Group6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very pleasant, he saves my life 2 1/2 months ago , actually is my primary care provider
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- One Mil Hospital|One Mil Hospital|SUNY|SUNY
- Baragwanath Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Landau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
Dr. Landau has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landau speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
