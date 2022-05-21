See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Andre Landau, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andre Landau, MD

Dr. Andre Landau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Landau works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2022
    Very pleasant, he saves my life 2 1/2 months ago , actually is my primary care provider
    Leonardo Pena — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andre Landau, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912996729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • One Mil Hospital|One Mil Hospital|SUNY|SUNY
    Internship
    • Baragwanath Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landau works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Landau’s profile.

    Dr. Landau has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

