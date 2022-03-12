Overview of Dr. Andre Maginot, MD

Dr. Andre Maginot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Maginot works at Vascular & General Surgery Associates in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.