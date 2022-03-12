Dr. Andre Maginot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maginot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Maginot, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Maginot, MD
Dr. Andre Maginot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Maginot works at
Dr. Maginot's Office Locations
Vascular & General Surgery Associates3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 630-8821
Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 630-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, takes his time to discuss with patient, very friendly. His two surgery schedulers get a 10 plus from me. Great communication about upcoming surgery and always available by phone
About Dr. Andre Maginot, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841206471
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maginot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maginot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maginot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maginot speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maginot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maginot.
