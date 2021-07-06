Overview

Dr. Andre Paixao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center



Dr. Paixao works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in De Queen, AR, Benton, AR, Nashville, AR and Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.