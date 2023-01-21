See All Other Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.7 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andre Panagos, MD

Dr. Andre Panagos, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Panagos works at Spine & Sports Medicine of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panagos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Sports Medicine of New York
    820 2nd Ave Rm 6D, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5294
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    R. F. — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Andre Panagos, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083701155
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • CLARK UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Panagos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panagos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panagos works at Spine & Sports Medicine of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panagos’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.