Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Panagos works at
Dr. Panagos' Office Locations
Spine & Sports Medicine of New York820 2nd Ave Rm 6D, New York, NY 10017 Directions (908) 648-5294Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panagos listened to my complaints, hHe explained what my situation was with detail, and put me at ease in regards to my painful back and leg issue. I have been seeing him for over a year now and it is refreshing to have a doctor like him.
About Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLARK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panagos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panagos works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagos.
