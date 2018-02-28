Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinac III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD
Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Pinac III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pinac III's Office Locations
-
1
Andre L Pinac III MD816 Creswell Ln Ste 1, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinac III?
Dr. Pinac is very good and gets to the point where your health is concerned. The nurses are all nice and friendly. The wait is not long and worth the wait.
About Dr. Andre Pinac III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336251065
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinac III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinac III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinac III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinac III works at
Dr. Pinac III has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinac III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinac III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinac III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinac III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinac III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.