Dr. Andre Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Reed, MD
Dr. Andre Reed, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
The Center for Voice & Swallowing Services2535 S Downing St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 781-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has had several procedures completed by Dr. Reed over the past few years. We've been pleased with the results every time. My own recent experience getting surgery prompted this review, however. Mine was a relatively major surgery - afterwards the surgeon called my wife to explain complications but said I came out ok and 3 days later we've heard nothing else. Dr. Reed is completely opposite - after he completes a procedure he meets with the family in the waiting room personally to provide status and answer questions. He (and the hospital and anesthesiologist) all called same day to see how she's doing after she gets home. We've always thought he was a stellar Doctor but sometimes it takes a bad experience to make you truly appreciate a great one. Thanks Dr. Reed, you're the best!
About Dr. Andre Reed, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003885393
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- John Hopkins Hospital
- John Hopkins School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
