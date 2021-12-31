Dr. Andre Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Scott, MD
Dr. Andre Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgical LLC5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 209, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 294-0257
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott is an amazing surgeon!!! He is everything that every doctor should be. He, along with his office staff, have always treated my family & I with the utmost professionalism, dignity, compassion & always provided excellent bedside manner and medical care. Dr. Scott took great care of two of family members during their colon cancer and hernia repair surgeries. Throughout the entire processes, Dr. Scott was willing to answer questions and address concerns thoroughly. My family received the upmost care from Dr. Scott during their hospital stay. He provided the best post surgery care during follow-up appointments. After returning home, Dr. Scott checked in with us through personal calls. He genuinely cares about the well being of his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Andre Scott!
About Dr. Andre Scott, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033131396
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Med
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
