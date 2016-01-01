Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD
Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliates in Digestive & Liver Diseas613 Elizabeth St Ste 804, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 217-6264
-
2
Centerfororthoresearchandedinc18444 N 25th Ave Ste 310, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (669) 742-6738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffer?
About Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275899635
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.