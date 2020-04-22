Overview of Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD

Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Strizhak works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ataxia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.