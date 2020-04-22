Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strizhak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD
Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Strizhak's Office Locations
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Brooklyn Neurology Office2626 E 14th St Ste 204, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 414-2401
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strizhak is a no nonsense doctor. I still require some tests done but meeting with him put me at ease. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Andre Strizhak, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1447212147
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strizhak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strizhak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strizhak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strizhak has seen patients for Vertigo, Ataxia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strizhak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strizhak speaks Russian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Strizhak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strizhak.
