Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Teixeira works at BARBARA WHALEN, MD in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Orhs Burn and Plastic
    89 W Copeland Dr Fl 1, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 843-8900
  2. 2
    Bariatric Laparoscopy Center
    2820 SE 3rd Ct Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Great advice from Dr. T! Everything went as planned, I'm thrilled with my surgery and amazing with my results! Would recommend Dr T and his team to anyone! You won't regret it
    Karen Rodriguez ri — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD
    About Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164672705
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orlando Health
    Residency
    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • AUGUSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teixeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teixeira has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixeira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teixeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teixeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

