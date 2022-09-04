See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD

Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Theuerkauf works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theuerkauf's Office Locations

    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center
3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 227A, Saint Louis, MO 63131
(314) 996-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 04, 2022
I made an appointment with Andre Theraukauf at random, because it was the first available. I was worried I would have a poor experience because as a woman I typically choose female providers. However he was empathetic, humble, thorough and knowledgable, and sensitive to my health concerns. He would be my first choice if I were to do it all over. I went to him for a routine check up, and he trusted my experience of my health and ordered the appropriate tests. I got his analysis shortly after the test results were in, and from there he referred me to a specialist to address the issue further. He is exactly the kind of doctor you want to see for prevention and diagnosis of any disease. Because he believed me when I told him my concerns, I am getting the treatment I need. The experience put me at ease about my health. I would reccomend him to anyone looking for a general practitioner.
About Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932693181
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theuerkauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Theuerkauf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Theuerkauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Theuerkauf works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Theuerkauf’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Theuerkauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theuerkauf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theuerkauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theuerkauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

