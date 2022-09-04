Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theuerkauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD
Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Theuerkauf works at
Dr. Theuerkauf's Office Locations
BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center
3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 227A, Saint Louis, MO 63131
(314) 996-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appointment with Andre Theraukauf at random, because it was the first available. I was worried I would have a poor experience because as a woman I typically choose female providers. However he was empathetic, humble, thorough and knowledgable, and sensitive to my health concerns. He would be my first choice if I were to do it all over. I went to him for a routine check up, and he trusted my experience of my health and ordered the appropriate tests. I got his analysis shortly after the test results were in, and from there he referred me to a specialist to address the issue further. He is exactly the kind of doctor you want to see for prevention and diagnosis of any disease. Because he believed me when I told him my concerns, I am getting the treatment I need. The experience put me at ease about my health. I would reccomend him to anyone looking for a general practitioner.
About Dr. Andre Theuerkauf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1932693181
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Theuerkauf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Theuerkauf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Theuerkauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Theuerkauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theuerkauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theuerkauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theuerkauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.